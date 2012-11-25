McCain Denounces Morsi Power Grab

CHEAT SHEET
The John McCain train rolled Sunday, as he criticized Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi for a controversial power grab that has sparked days of protest in the country. “This kind of power is unacceptable to the United States of America,” McCain said in his appearance on Fox. McCain also said that U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice still has a chance to woo him for the top job at the State Department. The Arizona senator has been nipping at Rice’s heels regarding the attack on the American Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, saying earlier this month that he would do “everything in my power” to block her from becoming the next secretary of state.