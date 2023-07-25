McCarthy Raises Possible ‘Impeachment Inquiry’ Into Biden
RAMPING UP
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave his strongest signal yet that Republicans intend to move toward launching an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden over their investigations into his family members’ business dealings. Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, McCarthy said the House GOP probe is “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.” Although he did not overtly say the move would go ahead, McCarthy mentioned allegations that members of Biden’s family received payments from foreign companies and testimony from IRS whistleblowers that the DOJ undermined its Hunter Biden investigation. “If you’re sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority,” McCarthy said. He added that a possible impeachment inquiry “provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.” McCarthy also vowed that Republicans would “follow this all the way to the end and this is going to rise from an impeachment inquiry.”