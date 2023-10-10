McCarthy Reportedly Tells House GOP Not to Nominate Him for Speaker

Though some moderate Republicans planned to nominate Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker, he reportedly told colleagues in a Tuesday party meeting not to put him forward, according to Punchbowl News. It would leave two candidates: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA), who will both speak at the House GOP’s candidate forum on Tuesday at 5 p.m. McCarthy fell on his sword last week after the party was besieged by infighting over its disastrous attempts to avoid a government shutdown.