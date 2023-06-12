McCarthy Rolls Out His Trump Defense: ‘A Bathroom Door Locks’
REAL CONVINCING STUFF
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rolled out a novel defense of former President Donald Trump Monday, saying that he has no concerns about the former president’s alleged hoarding of classified documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago because “a bathroom door locks.” Responding to a reporter who asked about the now-viral bathroom photo, McCarthy also got in a shot at President Joe Biden’s own documents scandal, saying: “I don’t know, is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time?” He failed to mention, however, that Biden immediately returned all classified documents back to the government following their discovery. Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges last week for his alleged willful mishandling of classified documents, which “included information regarding … nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack,” according to the indictment.