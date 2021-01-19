McConnell and Biden Will Go to Church Together Before Inauguration Ceremony, Says Report

Read it at CNN
After four years of chaos, division, and fury, Joe Biden will kick off his presidency in the spirit of bipartisanship by attending a morning church service with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). CNN reports that Biden invited McConnell—who was, right up until the Capitol riot, one of President Donald Trump’s chief enablers—to attend the service at St. Matthews Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on the morning of the inauguration. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are also reportedly expected to attend the service. Later in the day, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the inauguration at the Capitol—though Trump has said he’ll give it a pass.