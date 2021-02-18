McConnell Never, Ever Wants to Talk to Trump Again, Says Report
LIKE, EVER
Mitch McConnell is so done with Donald Trump. So much so, in fact, that he reportedly would prefer it if they never, ever spoke again. According to The Washington Post, the Senate minority leader hasn’t spoken directly with the ex-president since Dec. 14—when McConnell publicly admitted that Joe Biden beat Trump in the November election—and people close to him say “he does not plan to ever speak with him again.” Even their top aides have cut off contact with each other, the Post reports. The relationship between the two men has never been worse—on Tuesday, Trump broke his post-presidency quiet by issuing a statement calling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.” McConnell most recently upset Trump by directly blaming the ex-president for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, even though he voted not guilty in Trump’s impeachment trial.