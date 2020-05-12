McConnell: ‘Classless’ Obama Should Stop Being So Mean to President Trump
A day rarely goes by without President Trump flipping his lid at his predecessor, most recently by accusing Barack Obama of some kind of unspecified conspiracy against his administration. But, now that Obama has criticized Trump in a leaked recording of a private phone call, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally had enough of this terrible incivility between presidents. In an interview with first daughter-in-law Lara Trump, McConnell said that Obama “should have kept his mouth shut,” and added: “I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you.” McConnell didn’t say whether he thinks it’s OK to incessantly comment on the administration that came before you. Obama said in his call that the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic had been an “absolute chaotic disaster.”