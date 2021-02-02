McConnell: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Loony Lies’ Are a ‘Cancer’ on the Republican Party
‘NOT LIVING IN REALITY’
Mitch McConnell’s attempts to pull the Republican Party out of its QAnon quicksand stepped up on Monday night. In a brutal statement, the top Republican in the Senate hit out at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her long track record of spouting “loony lies and conspiracy theories,” which he called a “cancer for the Republican Party.” In a statement provided to The Hill, McConnell didn’t mention Greene by name, but there’s no mistaking who he was referring to. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said. In line with her repeated failure to accept any form of criticism against her, Greene hit back at McConnell on Twitter, writing: “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully.”