McConnell Says Senate Republicans Haven’t Ruled Out Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Read it at Reuters
Senate Republicans are not necessarily opposed to hearing witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox & Friends on Monday morning. “We haven’t ruled out witnesses,” McConnell said. “We’ve said, ‘Let’s handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.’ Fair is fair.” McConnell said that in 1999, senators went through opening arguments, had written questions, then decided on witnesses. He said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer demanded to have witnesses testify at the trial and that “we remain at an impasse” on logistical issues. McConnell called that a political exercise” and not an impartial hearing. “Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial?” McConnell asked. “Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial? So let’s quit the charade.”