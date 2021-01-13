McConnell Won’t Allow Impeachment Trial Before Next Week
FINAL WORD
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed on Wednesday that he won’t act to reconvene the Senate before January 19, effectively ending the possibility that the Senate will hold an impeachment trial before President-elect Biden takes office. The president will likely be impeached by the House on Wednesday. McConnell’s office sent a letter to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s team informing them of his decision on Wednesday, a member of McConnell’s office confirmed.
Earlier in the week, McConnell said he couldn’t force the Senate to meet earlier unless all members agreed to it, but Schumer said that they could call an emergency session that wouldn’t require consent from every senator. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that McConnell wants Trump to be impeached in order to “purge” his presence from the GOP.