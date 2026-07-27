McConnell’s Aides Enlist Doctor for New Claims About Health

Senator Mitch McConnell’s office finally provided an update from his doctor, more than six weeks after the 84-year-old was hospitalized.

However, the statement his team provided from the Office of the Attending Physician, released on Monday, did not name any specific doctors.

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June,” it read. “OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care.”

“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls,” it continued. “His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell's office releases a new update on his health including a new picture, only the second since he was hospitalized. Senator McConnell's Office

The attending physician for Congress is Dr. Brian Monahan, an internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology doctor, but his name was not attributed to the statement.

McConnell’s office also released a new statement from the senator, the second statement attributed directly to McConnell after another one was released on July 12 with the first image of him since he was hospitalized on June 14.

His statement on Monday also included a new image of McConnell, similar to the first one, where he is sitting up and smiling at the camera alongside his wife Elaine Chao.

His statement indicated the Kentucky senator would not be back this week as the Senate returns for another two weeks before its August recess.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday,” McConnell was quoted as saying in the statement, referencing the annual picnic regularly attended by Kentucky politicians.

McConnell released a picture of himself in the hospital alongside his wife on July 12. Mitch McConnell

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton,” the statement reported McConnell as saying. “When I first attended forty-two years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican. But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red. So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic.”

The Kentucky Republican was also quoted as thanking well-wishers and repeated that he was looking forward to getting back to the Senate and Kentucky “soon.”

McConnell’s office’s statement comes as skeptics have been demanding the senator release more details and show “proof of life” in the form of a video or calling into a news station.

The senator’s team has only provided a handful of statements and just two images of McConnell to date since he was rushed to the hospital after CPR was administered at his home in Washington, D.C.

In a separate statement over the weekend, longtime staffer David Popp gave a brief update on the senator’s work while he remains in rehab.

“The Senator continues to meet with staff regarding Senate and Kentucky business, including discussions on defense appropriations, foreign policy, the farm bill, constituent services and constituent federal grant requests,” Popp claimed. “As the Senator continues to improve in rehab, we will be sure to keep you updated.”

In the statement on July 12, McConnell was quoted as claiming he did not have a stroke or heart attack but had suffered a fall before being rushed to the hospital by first responders.

An ambulance is parked outside the DC home of Mitch McConnell on June 14. Bo Erickson/REUTERS

The lack of transparency has sparked rampant speculation online about his true condition.

Top Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Whip John Barrasso, have claimed to have spoken to McConnell by phone. Thune said last week they spoke a second time, but none of the people who have spoken to him have provided further proof the calls took place.