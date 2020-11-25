McConnell’s Newest Judge Is Seriously ‘Not Qualified’—and Dangerous

Attorney Kathryn Kimball Mizelle just landed a lifetime seat on the federal court at age 33. She’s a card-carrying member of the Federalist Society and the youngest of the already young Trump judges, a lady-in-waiting for a future Republican president to elevate.

One of five judicial nominees waved through by the lame duck Senate in a final vote before lawmakers left town for Thanksgiving, Mizelle’s confirmation is the most galling. The brazenness of prioritizing yet more judges while ignoring desperately needed COVID-19 economic relief was on display as Republicans voted in lockstep for Mizelle, the tenth Trump nominee to be rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association.

Mizelle is only eight years out of law school (University of Florida), and the ABA’s standard for a lifetime seat is 12 years of legal experience. She has had four distinguished clerkships, including one for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, but her only trial experience is as an intern before she graduated from law school. She will take her seat on the Eleventh Circuit for the Middle District of Florida having never tried a case—civil or criminal—as a lead attorney or co-counsel.