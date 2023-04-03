CHEAT SHEET
McDonald’s Workers Face Virtual Layoffs as Chain Closes Offices: Report
McDonald’s workers were reportedly asked to work from home Monday through to Wednesday this week as it temporarily shut its U.S. offices and prepared corporate staff for layoffs, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. It is unclear how many workers will be laid off after a restructure within the company, but an internal email to U.S. and some international employees last week noted those decisions will be made virtually, and staff should stay home. Employees were also asked to cancel all in-person meetings with those inside and outside of the company, according to the email seen by the Journal. McDonald’s did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.