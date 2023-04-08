CHEAT SHEET
McDonald’s Employees Hit With Massive Round of Layoffs in Company Restructuring
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
McDonald’s closed its offices last week to carry out a deep, company-wide restructuring, cutting hundreds of jobs in various departments at both its Chicago headquarters and its various field offices, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pay and benefits were also cut, with some employees allowed to stay in exchange for reduced compensation. “While the McDonald’s brand is in the strongest position it has been in years, we also recognize that our business has grown increasingly complex in recent years,” McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger said in an email, according to the Journal. The company is planning to shutter its 10 nationwide field offices in favor of a more centralized corporate structure.