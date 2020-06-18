McDonald’s Franchise Owners Apologize to Viral ‘McMuffin Cop’ Crying Over Delayed Egg McMuffin

Read it at BuzzFeed News
Owners of a Georgia McDonald’s have apologized to a sheriff’s deputy seen in a viral video fighting back tears over a delay in receiving her breakfast Monday morning. Stacy Talbert said she ordered a coffee, hash browns, and an Egg McMuffin, but after waiting several minutes in the drive-through line, only received the coffee. She went on to suggest she feared that the absence of the Egg McMuffin and the hash browns meant the restaurant’s staff had tampered with her food as part of a growing backlash against police for the alleged murder of George Floyd. She grows paranoid in the video, eventually saying she’d be “too nervous to take” the food. The owners of the particular franchise, Gary and Jill Stanberry, said she was not denied service but nevertheless apologized for the “unsatisfactory experience.” Video of Talbert has been viewed more than 13 million times on Twitter and millions more in her original Facebook video.