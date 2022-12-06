McDonald’s Franchisee Hit With Child Labor Violations at 13 Pittsburgh Stores
NOT LOVIN’ IT
A McDonald’s franchisee has paid a $57,000 penalty after the Department of Labor found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers at 13 McDonald’s locations in the greater Pittsburgh. Franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to work outside permissible hours, violating U.S. labor laws, a statement confirmed. The violations included allowing young employees to work more than 8 hours on a non-school day, and more than 18 hours a week during a regular school week. Another case saw a minor under the age of 16 allowed to operate a deep fryer with technical faults. “Permitting young workers to work excessive hours can jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” explained Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “Employers who hire young workers must understand and comply with federal child labor laws or face costly consequences.”