CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
McDonald’s will try to increase its presence in India when the fast-food chain opens its first and only meat-free location in the north of the country. The Golden Arches, which has almost 33,000 outlets worldwide, has only 271 scattered across the Indian subcontinent—and the world’s most ubiquitous purveyor of burgers and fries hopes to up that quotient by ditching the red-meat formula that worked so well in America and going whole-hog vegetarian. Most McDonald’s franchises in India already serve a menu that is about half made up of fruits, vegetables, and other things that don't have parents. The new outlet will open near a Sikh temple in the city of Amritsar next year.