McDonald’s Is Officially Done With Russia
McDonald’s announced on Monday that it would no longer be conducting business in Russia after opening its first restaurant in the country back in 1990. The fast food juggernaut’s plan is to sell all its Russia locations to a local owner and remove the iconic McDonald’s arches from the buildings, so that its distinctive branding can’t be appropriated in any way. “The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values,” McDonald’s said in a statement.