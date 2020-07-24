McDonald’s to Customers: No More Big Macs Without a Mask
LOVIN' IT
Starting August 1, all McDonald’s customers will be required to don face coverings inside the fast-food giant’s restaurants. “While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” McDonald’s said Friday. The company isn’t alone with its mask mandate: Stores like Walmart, Kroger, and Bed Bath & Beyond have already mandated coverings for customers. “The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering,” McDonald’s said. “In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”