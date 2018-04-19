CHEAT SHEET
    McKayla Maroney: Nassar Manipulated His Starving Victims With Food

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    TODAY Show / Screengrab

    Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie that she “would’ve starved at the Olympics” if serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar had not brought her food. In an excerpt of an interview set to air Sunday on Dateline, Maroney shed light on the way Nassar manipulated his victims: by using the demands placed on the star athletes. “Your coaches are just always watching you,” she said. “And wanting to keep you skinny. And just—there’s—there’s just other things about the culture that are also messed up that he used against us.” Nassar would “buy me a loaf of bread,” Maroney said.

