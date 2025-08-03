MCU Star Teases Sneak Peek at New Spidey Suit
Are your Spidey senses tingling? They should be, as Sony just dropped a new teaser for another long-awaited entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The short clip that serves as the first look at the forthcoming film shows Tom Holland reprising his role as the eponymous superhero in a sharp new Spidey suit. Kitted out in the iconic red-and-blue one piece, Holland walks toward the camera in a darkened studio before asking, “You ready?” The suit resembles that of a previous Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield, but with the raised black webbing from Tobey Maguire’s early 2000s portrayal of the crime-fighter. Holland has previously said he is “over the moon” to be playing Spider-Man once again and that the film will be shot in real locations, rather than be restricted to sets as the COVID-era Spider-Man: No Way Home was. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.