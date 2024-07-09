Meagan Good Says All Her Friends ‘Advised’ Her Not to Date Jonathan Majors
NO REGRETS
Meagan Good has been loyally by the side of actor-boyfriend Jonathan Majors despite accusations of physical and emotional abuse brought forward by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabarri, who Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing last year. Good could often be seen in court photos as she accompanied Majors to his trial for said charges, and remained steadfast even as her fans raised eyebrows at her support for the disgraced actor. But this week, in a new interview with Today With Hoda & Jenna, Good admitted that “every friend advised” her not to date Majors—but she resolved that she’s happier than ever and will “march to the beat of my own drum.” Good added, “I can always look myself in the mirror” and say, “‘Okay, I’m proud of that.’”