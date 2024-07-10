Meagan Good: Your ‘Perception’ of Jonathan Majors Is ‘Not True’
‘THEY’RE GONNA FIGURE IT OUT’
Meagan Good has opened up about sticking to her boyfriend Jonathan Majors’ side during his trial and conviction for assaulting his ex. Speaking to People to promote her new film about a woman experiencing domestic violence, Good said that “people have a perception of [Majors] that’s not true [and] a perception of who [he] dates that’s not true.” Good said she decided to support Majors publicly during the trial because “at some point, they’re gonna figure it out.” Good caught a lot of flack from fans for supporting Majors and appearing at his hearings, but has stayed by his side even after he was found guilty. “He actually tried to encourage me to not be with him,” she told People. She acknowledged that the pair will continue to draw criticism. “There will be critiques like when Jonathan and I are on the [red] carpet,” she said, “I’m not bothered by it, but part of me wants to protect him.” As for the irony of her starring in a film about domestic violence just after supporting her beau who was convicted of assaulting a woman, Good said, “I understand the comparison but what I can say is this: I don’t condone domestic violence at all.”