Whether you’re looking to reduce inflammation or get rid of excess body fat this year, there’s no denying that diet plays a major role in our overall health—physical, psychological, etc. If you’re like me and are too busy (aka too lazy) to cook every night, you may or may not have fallen into the habit of ordering Uber Eats and takeout way more than should be legal. Unfortunately, eating out almost every night taken a toll on my wallet and my waistline, so I did some research to find the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating.

While I finally got my act together in the fitness department in 2025, my nutrition could still use some help—especially since body recomposition (gaining muscle while losing body fat) is still a goal for 2026. Frankly, I couldn’t care less about not fitting into my pre-pandemic jeans at this point in my life. Still, after the holidays, I feel off (sluggish, heavy, and less focused), and I am almost positive my current disposition is, at least in part, due to my less-than-stellar diet. This is precisely why I decided to look into some healthier (yet still convenient) meal delivery options this year.

Yes, I would love to subscribe to those meal kit plans like Hello Fresh that supply you with new recipes and all of the ingredients necessary to make your meals, but I know having to dedicate even a half-hour every weeknight to cooking isn’t sustainable for my life (and work) schedule.

Sure, ordering takeout or prepared meals from healthy restaurants is always a solid option, but if you’re like me and have realized that the majority of the money you’ve shelled out over the last year has gone directly to the pricey contactless restaurant and lazy-day fast food orders, you may also be looking to pull back a bit on relying on these delivery apps to feed you. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable meal delivery services that are both healthy, affordable, and, yes, actually tasty. And, if you’re taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss, some of these programs now offer meal plans to help boost results and fill in nutritional gaps.

Of course, it goes without saying that the meal delivery services listed below may not be quite as budget-friendly as shopping for your own groceries and preparing the food in your own kitchen, but they’re ridiculously convenient nonetheless.

After all, time is money, am I right? Whether you’re giving the plant-based lifestyle a shot or hopping on the low-carb ketogenic bandwagon, there’s truly something for every diet and budget. Scroll through below to check out some of the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating below.

Sakara Life Signature Nutrition Program Out of all the meal delivery services I’ve tried, Sakara Life’s plant-powered meal program is without a doubt my favorite. Sakara offers four options to suit your individual needs, focusing on improving digestion and energy and enhancing your complexion through nutrition. Each ready-to-eat meal not only tastes delicious (yes, even if you’re not vegan) but also improves your energy and actually (albeit surprisingly) fills you up. I’m not going to lie—it’s pretty expensive—we’re talking up to $60 a day, but for me, it was worth it. Some of my favorite dishes include The Beauty Blend Salad, the Root Veggie Enchiladas, and the Pasta a La Vodka with kale “parmesan." See At Sakara Free Shipping

Methodology Premium Food Delivery If you follow any wellness or foodie influencers on social media, chances are that you’ve seen Methodology’s beautifully packaged meals. The meal kit delivery service is a favorite in the wellness sphere, and after trying it for myself, I can fully understand why—and not because of its photogenic appeal. Methodology believes that “food is medicine,” but what that looks like is different for everyone. This is why they offer a slew of different meal plans, whether you’re entirely plant-based or prioritizing animal protein. I ordered the vegetarian and meat-based meal plan, and I was thrilled at the variety of flavor-forward, plant-rich, and protein-perfect meals (my favorite was the coq au vin meatballs!). Another selling point of Methodology’s food program is its attention to glucose levels. Each meal plan (I did the 5-day reset) includes a set of actually drinkable ACV beverages meant to be consumed before you eat to help keep your blood sugar from spiking. Over the five days I ate only its meals, I felt much more energized, regular, and lighter. And, while it wasn’t a primary goal of mine, I did shed about four pounds. If you’re looking to consume more protein and keep your blood sugar balanced without feeling hungry all the time, I couldn’t recommend Methodology more. See At Methodology

Territory Foods Great for Gluten-Free Diets Another one of my personal favorite prepared food delivery services is Territory Foods. They offer a huge selection of healthy meal options suitable for a wide variety of diets and dietary preferences, including Keto, Paleo, plant-based, and more. All meals are crafted to inflammation-reducing ingredients and zero dairy, refined sugar, or gluten. All you have to do is unbox your weekly delivery of breakfasts, lunch, and dinner (or whichever meals you choose to order), refrigerate, and toss in the microwave before eating. Plus, the meal delivery service often teams up with local restaurants for meals, so there’s always a new rotation of options every week (along with permanent menu items, of course). My favorite is the Keto Grilled Salmon with Cauliflower and Broccoli. It's so, so, good. Prices range from about $10.95-$13.95 per meal. See At Territory Foods

Purple Carrot Another plant-based meal plan on the list, Purple Carrot offers an ever-changing menu chock full of fiber and antioxidant-rich plates that taste like they’re from a five-star restaurant. Plus, if you’re looking for a sustainable and earth-friendly option, look no further. On average, each Purple Carrot meal releases 72 percent less carbon into the atmosphere than the average American meal. Some of my personal favorites from Purple Carrot include Walnut-Crusted Artichokes and Spicy Almond Butter Noodles. On average, Purple Carrot’s meal delivery service will set you back about $71 per week. See At Purple Carrot

Thistle As someone who isn’t plant-based, I have to admit that I was super impressed by each one of Thistle’s vegetarian and vegan-friendly meals I tried. Of course, I should mention that Thistle also offers a selection of meat-based meal options for carnivores as well. Unlike other meal delivery services, Thistle allows you to customize your meals and subscription frequency, and you can pause the program at any time—but, really, you probably will not want to. Some of my favorite dishes from the program include Creamy Tomato Pasta, Cauliflower Polenta Bowl, and the Dirty Chai Oatmeal Bowl. They also offer a huge assortment of fresh-pressed juices and sides as well. Prices range from about $60 a month to $15 (for meat) per meal. See At Thistle Free Shipping

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is one of my favorite food delivery services for fuss-free, nutrient-dense, customizable, and actually flavorful no-prep meals. They offer a wide variety of meat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-rich smoothies, bowls, flatbreads, snacks, and pasta. All the meals come ready to heat and eat, and you can even prepare them in a microwave, so they’re ready in under five minutes (aside from the smoothies, of course). Plus, Daily Harvest is one of the more affordable options you’ll find, with most meals coming in at under $15 or less each. See At Daily Harvest

Factor Factor Meals offers a slew of healthy, delicious, and already-prepared meals. You can choose from a variety of diet-based meal plans, including Ketogenic, Plant-based, low-carb, and low-calorie. Each meal is crafted by renowned chefs and already cooked—simply heat it up, plate (or eat your food right from the packaging, no judgment!), and enjoy. Some of my favorite meals from Factor are the mustard-spiced salmon with asparagus, ketogenic chorizo chili, and the chickpea curry with forbidden rice. See At Factor Free Shipping

Green Chef Green Chef is the first CCOF-Certified organic meal kit company, offering healthy and convenient meal kits for a variety of different diets, including keto, gluten-free, vegan, and more. The nutritionist-approved meal kits do require light cooking, but each meal comes with everything you need, and the ingredients are pre-measured, which saves you a ton of time. A few of my favorite, easy-to-make Green Chef meals include the Pesto Salmon With Kale and White Beans, the Turkish Spice Chicken Tacos, and the Truffle Butter Risotto. See At Green Chef Free Shipping

Provenance Meals Whether you have an event like a wedding coming up in the near future, are just looking for a reset, or are seeking a new anti-inflammation meal program that doesn’t require loads of time, Provenance’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined-sugar-free meals will not disappoint. Provenance offers a few different programs: a two-day cleanse, a six-day cleanse, a weekly meal program, and a two-day chef’s tasting program. Provenance does not require a subscription, so it’s great for those looking for a low-commitment option or who are looking to switch things up with different services. See At Provenance

Trifecta Nutrition Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning, Trifecta is a nutrition-focused meal delivery service that ships fully cooked, fresh meals prepared by professional chefs weekly to all 50 states, giving more people time to focus on everything else they’ve got going on. You can also choose from a la carte menu items, which functions like a healthier online deli. Best of all, Trifecta is also now the most sustainable of meal delivery services, so you can feel confident that your deliveries and packaging aren’t harming the planet. See At Trifecta Nutrition

Mosaic Foods For those looking for restaurant-quality plant-centric (not all meals are strictly plant-based and vegan-friendly) pre-made food delivered to your door, look no further than Mosaic Foods. Each ready-to-eat (you can cook the meals in the microwave, oven, or stovetop depending on the food) is hand-made with mindfully sourced ingredients and packed with health-boosting veggies. Mosaic Free Shipping