Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking to reduce inflammation or get rid of excess body fat this year, there’s no denying that diet plays a major role in our overall health—physical, psychological, etc. If you’re like me and are too busy (aka too lazy) to cook every night, you may or may not have fallen into the habit of ordering Uber Eats and takeout way more than should be legal. Unfortunately, eating out almost every night taken a toll on my wallet and my waistline, so I did some research to find the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating.
While I finally got my act together in the fitness department in 2025, my nutrition could still use some help—especially since body recomposition (gaining muscle while losing body fat) is still a goal for 2026. Frankly, I couldn’t care less about not fitting into my pre-pandemic jeans at this point in my life. Still, after the holidays, I feel off (sluggish, heavy, and less focused), and I am almost positive my current disposition is, at least in part, due to my less-than-stellar diet. This is precisely why I decided to look into some healthier (yet still convenient) meal delivery options this year.
Yes, I would love to subscribe to those meal kit plans like Hello Fresh that supply you with new recipes and all of the ingredients necessary to make your meals, but I know having to dedicate even a half-hour every weeknight to cooking isn’t sustainable for my life (and work) schedule.
Sure, ordering takeout or prepared meals from healthy restaurants is always a solid option, but if you’re like me and have realized that the majority of the money you’ve shelled out over the last year has gone directly to the pricey contactless restaurant and lazy-day fast food orders, you may also be looking to pull back a bit on relying on these delivery apps to feed you. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable meal delivery services that are both healthy, affordable, and, yes, actually tasty. And, if you’re taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss, some of these programs now offer meal plans to help boost results and fill in nutritional gaps.
Of course, it goes without saying that the meal delivery services listed below may not be quite as budget-friendly as shopping for your own groceries and preparing the food in your own kitchen, but they’re ridiculously convenient nonetheless.
After all, time is money, am I right? Whether you’re giving the plant-based lifestyle a shot or hopping on the low-carb ketogenic bandwagon, there’s truly something for every diet and budget. Scroll through below to check out some of the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating below.
Another one of my personal favorite prepared food delivery services is Territory Foods. They offer a huge selection of healthy meal options suitable for a wide variety of diets and dietary preferences, including Keto, Paleo, plant-based, and more. All meals are crafted to inflammation-reducing ingredients and zero dairy, refined sugar, or gluten. All you have to do is unbox your weekly delivery of breakfasts, lunch, and dinner (or whichever meals you choose to order), refrigerate, and toss in the microwave before eating. Plus, the meal delivery service often teams up with local restaurants for meals, so there’s always a new rotation of options every week (along with permanent menu items, of course). My favorite is the Keto Grilled Salmon with Cauliflower and Broccoli. It's so, so, good. Prices range from about $10.95-$13.95 per meal.
As someone who isn’t plant-based, I have to admit that I was super impressed by each one of Thistle’s vegetarian and vegan-friendly meals I tried. Of course, I should mention that Thistle also offers a selection of meat-based meal options for carnivores as well. Unlike other meal delivery services, Thistle allows you to customize your meals and subscription frequency, and you can pause the program at any time—but, really, you probably will not want to. Some of my favorite dishes from the program include Creamy Tomato Pasta, Cauliflower Polenta Bowl, and the Dirty Chai Oatmeal Bowl. They also offer a huge assortment of fresh-pressed juices and sides as well. Prices range from about $60 a month to $15 (for meat) per meal.
Factor Meals offers a slew of healthy, delicious, and already-prepared meals. You can choose from a variety of diet-based meal plans, including Ketogenic, Plant-based, low-carb, and low-calorie. Each meal is crafted by renowned chefs and already cooked—simply heat it up, plate (or eat your food right from the packaging, no judgment!), and enjoy. Some of my favorite meals from Factor are the mustard-spiced salmon with asparagus, ketogenic chorizo chili, and the chickpea curry with forbidden rice.
Green Chef is the first CCOF-Certified organic meal kit company, offering healthy and convenient meal kits for a variety of different diets, including keto, gluten-free, vegan, and more. The nutritionist-approved meal kits do require light cooking, but each meal comes with everything you need, and the ingredients are pre-measured, which saves you a ton of time. A few of my favorite, easy-to-make Green Chef meals include the Pesto Salmon With Kale and White Beans, the Turkish Spice Chicken Tacos, and the Truffle Butter Risotto.
Whether you have an event like a wedding coming up in the near future, are just looking for a reset, or are seeking a new anti-inflammation meal program that doesn’t require loads of time, Provenance’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined-sugar-free meals will not disappoint. Provenance offers a few different programs: a two-day cleanse, a six-day cleanse, a weekly meal program, and a two-day chef’s tasting program. Provenance does not require a subscription, so it’s great for those looking for a low-commitment option or who are looking to switch things up with different services.
For those looking for restaurant-quality plant-centric (not all meals are strictly plant-based and vegan-friendly) pre-made food delivered to your door, look no further than Mosaic Foods. Each ready-to-eat (you can cook the meals in the microwave, oven, or stovetop depending on the food) is hand-made with mindfully sourced ingredients and packed with health-boosting veggies.
Splendid Spoon offers ready-to-eat, plant-based, and nutritionally-dense meals right to your door. You can choose from over 65 meals, including fiber-rich grain bowls, hearty soups, and noodle dishes like roasted tomato risotto, kale pesto noodles, brown rice taco bowl, and green tomatillo chili soup. Plans start from 7, 14, and 21 meals, and meal prices begin at just $9.99 each.