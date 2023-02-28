CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie Adds Jenna Fischer
MEAN MOM
Read it at Deadline
Jenna Fischer is about to step into her new office—the set of the new Mean Girls. The Emmy-nominated actress will play Cady Heron’s mom in the movie, based on the Broadway musical inspired by the original film. She joins a cast featuring Tina Fey and Tim Meadows in their original roles alongside newbies Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho, with Fey writing and producing. The original ensemble—Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert—have reportedly decided against appearing in the film after they were offered lowball deals to return. Filming is set to kick off March 6 for the film, currently planned for a Paramount+ launch.