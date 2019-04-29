Measles Cases in U.S. Reach 704, Largest Number Since 1994

There have been 704 cases of measles reported in the first four months of 2019 alone—which is more cases than in any full year since 1994, according to CDC data cited Monday by NBC News. At least 22 states have at least one reported case, and outbreaks continue to rage in areas like New York City’s orthodox communities, largely fueled by anti-vaccine sentiment. Later on Monday, the FDA sent an announcement reiterating that the MMR vaccine is safe, and that the FDA and ensured its safety and effectiveness, making it "among the most extensively studied medical products." The measles outbreak doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon, though: Just a week ago, a new outbreak cropped up in Los Angeles, California, and efforts to contain the disease have been largely unsuccessful.