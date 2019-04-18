CRACKDOWN
3 NYC Parents Face Summons for Flouting Measles Vaccine Mandate
Three New York City parents were slapped with fines on Thursday after their children were found unvaccinated in defiance of the health commissioner’s emergency order requiring any person over 6 months who lives, works, or attends a school within four zip codes in Brooklyn to be vaccinated within 48 hours of April 9. The city also closed four schools. There are currently approximately 329 cases recorded in Brooklyn since the outbreak began in October.