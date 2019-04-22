70+ New Measles Cases Reported Across the U.S.

Seventy-one additional cases of measles across the country have been reported in the last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Since the beginning of the year, the agency reports 626 cases have been confirmed—up from 555 last week and closing in on the highest number in a decade. The figures suggest that outbreaks—fueled by disinformation-spewing anti-vaxxers and international travel, according to officials—are continuing to spread. Several cities have imposed emergency measures to try to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease, which was considered eradicated in 2000.