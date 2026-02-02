Measles Infections Hit ICE Detention Center Where 5-Year-Old Was Held

The Department of Homeland Security has locked down the family detention center where it held 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos after medical staff confirmed two detainees had active measles infections.

DHS said Sunday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had halted “all movement” inside the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley.

Liam Conejo Ramos and the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. CBS

Around the same time news of the measles outbreak broke, with the department announcing it was quarantining detainees believed to have had contact with the infected individuals, a federal judge ordered that Liam and his father be released and allowed to fly home to Minnesota.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Beast ICE’s Health Services Corps was monitoring detainees and taking “appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection,” adding: “All detainees are being provided with proper medical care.”

Immigration lawyers had raised alarms before the DHS statement, warning of a potential outbreak at the facility. Neha Desai, a lawyer for the National Center for Youth Law, said she hoped the measles cases would not be used to “unnecessarily” block lawmakers and attorneys from inspecting Dilley.

Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 28, 2026, in Dilley, Texas, after a federal judge temporarily blocked the deportation of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who were arrested in Minneapolis after the father had picked the boy up from school. Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images

“In the meantime, we are deeply concerned for the physical and the mental health of every family detained at Dilley,” Desai told CBS News. “It is important to remember that no family needs to be detained — this is a choice that the administration is making.”

Health officials have warned that measles spreads quickly in congregate settings. Texas last year recorded an outbreak of 762 cases that hospitalized 99 people and killed two children, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

ICE detention has surged past 70,000 people nationwide, according to data obtained by CBS.

Liam Conejo Ramos looked tired after two weeks in ICE detention as he boarded the flight back to Minnesota. ABC

The outbreak came two weeks after Liam’s detention sparked a public outcry, becoming one of the most widely condemned cases of Donald Trump’s mass deportation dragnet.

Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, were detained outside their apartment in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, on Jan. 20 after returning from preschool pick-up. School officials said agents had the boy knock on his own front door “in order to see if anyone else was home,” describing the child as “bait.”

DHS denied that allegation.

Liam Conejo Ramos lies unresponsive in his father's arms in ICE detention during the visit by Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Joaquin Castro. X

Heartbreaking photos showed Liam in a bunny-eared hat, standing in the snow with a Spider-Man backpack as masked agents led him away.

It was later claimed that he appeared sick while in custody, with Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett saying after a visit at Dilley: “He was so lethargic. He was never alert the entire time that we were there.”

DHS disputed claims that Liam had been sick.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, who visited Liam with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, assured the public that Liam and his father were not infected with measles after the pair was released. CBS News