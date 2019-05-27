Measles Outbreak Grows With 60 New Cases Across 26 States

The U.S. recorded 60 new measles cases last week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in 2019 to 940—the worst since 1994 and since the illness was eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health officials have pointed fingers for the resurgence of measles to the online spread of misinformation about vaccines—namely that they can cause autism, which is false. The U.S. outbreak has now reached 26 states, with experts warning that it isn’t over. There were 958 cases during the 1994 outbreak and 2,126 cases in a 1992 outbreak.