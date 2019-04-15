NYC Health Dept. Shuts Down Yeshiva Preschool Amid Measles Outbreak
The New York City Health Department shut down a preschool program at a Brooklyn yeshiva that refused to turn over medical and attendance records amid a severe measles outbreak, The New York Times reports. The Health Dept. reportedly said that United Talmudical Academy’s preschool program in Williamsburg would “not be allowed to reopen until its staff have submitted a corrective action plan” after it refused to show records proving that it was denying attendance to unvaccinated students. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency last week, requiring those in certain zip codes to get a measles vaccine or be subjected to a $1,000 fine after 329 measles cases were confirmed in the area. A group of parents also sued the city on Monday, claiming it provided “insufficient evidence of a measles outbreak or dangerous epidemic” in issuing the mandatory vaccine order.