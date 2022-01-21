‘Bat Out of Hell’ Legend Meat Loaf Dies at 74
‘DON’T EVER STOP ROCKING!’
Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, his family has announced. The rock legend, whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums ever, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday night. Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement posted to Facebook: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!” The singer’s agent, Michael Greene, said his wife was by his side when he passed away and his daughters and close friends were able to say goodbye over the past 24 hours. The cause of death has not been confirmed. The performer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold more than 65 million albums worldwide.