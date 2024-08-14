Mechanic Crushed to Death by Airport’s Glass Elevator in Thailand
A mechanic was crushed to death under a glass elevator at an airport in Thailand on Tuesday, according to reports. The victim—identified by MailOnline as 22-year-old Wisatrat Tangsoh—was working at the bottom of the shaft at the time of the incident at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which serves Bangkok. Tangsoh was reportedly attempting to retrieve a wrench from the shaft when the glass cabin descended on top of him, leading to a catastrophic head injury. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. “From the preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased did not follow safety procedures, which resulted in the accident causing his death,” the airport said in a statement, according to MailOnline. “We would like to confirm that the accident was not caused by a malfunction of the elevator in the area.” Airports of Thailand (AOT), the country’s largest airport operator, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and said it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation into the cause of the accident.