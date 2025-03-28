Meddling Musk Holds Another $1 Million Giveaway for Voters

The world’s richest man gave away $1 million to a voter who signed his petition—for the second time.

Elon Musk’s Super PAC America has in recent months thrown its weight behind Brad Schimel, the Republican-backed nominee for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. Next week’s state-level election is critical, and could flip the court’s liberal majority to conservative.

Schimel, who is also backed by President Donald Trump, has received millions from Musk’s Super PAC’s for the nonpartisan race on April 1.

America Super PAC wrote on X Wednesday that a man named “Scott A. From Green Bay, WI is the first $1 Million spokesperson for signing our Petition In Opposition To Activist Judges.” The account then teased at more “surprise announcements for Wisconsin,” whilst Musk claimed that the next “million dollar award will be announced in 2 days.”

Exciting to announce our first million dollar award for supporting our petition against activist judges in Wisconsin!



Next million dollar award will be announced in 2 days. https://t.co/gusHPfrtec — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2025

The Super PAC is currently giving away $100 to Wisconsin voters who sign its petition against “activist judges,” and those that refer new signatories as well.

Musk is no stranger to the tactic. He received flack last year from multiple government officials after hosting a $1 million-a-day giveaway through his PAC to registered voters in swing states, including Wisconsin, during the presidential election. The America PAC was Donald Trump’s biggest financial backer during his campaign, cashing in to the tune of more than $250 million.

At the time, voters were asked to sign a petition “to support the Constitution,” with his lawyer later admitting that winners were not picked by chance.

“There is no prize to be won, instead recipients must fulfill contractual obligations to serve as a spokesperson for the PAC,” his lawyer Chris Gober said during a Pennsylvania court hearing in November.

Susan Crawford, the candidate supported by Democrats, called the move corrupt. “It’s extreme, and it’s disgraceful to our state and judiciary,” Crawford’s spokesperson said after news broke.

Legal action has yet to be filed against Musk in Wisconsin. It is a felony in the state to offer, give, promise to lend or lend to attract voters. The petition reads that the signer must be registered Wisconsin voters, although proof is not required.

“By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating," the petition reads.