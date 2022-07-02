Media Heir Randy Hearst Gets Hitched in the Hamptons
King Randolph Hearst, the great-grandson of newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst, got hitched in the Hamptons last week to Paula Porubcanova, reported Page Six. The tabloid deemed the ceremony as “the society wedding of the summer,” with 140 guests such as Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, Baroness Milly de Cabrol, Kimberly and Steve Rockefeller, as well as Sharon Bush in attendance. Hearst, who goes by Randy, and Porubcanova chose to hold the event as Ashgrove Farm—the Hamptons estate of the groom’s mother, Anne Hearst, and stepfather, Bright Lights, Big City novelist Jay McInerney. The event had “Slovakian traditions” for the bride, which included small dolls at guests’ plates, blue-and-white floral arrangements, a 16-piece band, and monogrammed napkins.