Medical Board Investigating Doc Who Dialed Into Zoom Court Hearing During Surgery
‘STANDARD OF CARE’
California’s medical board is investigating a doctor who was in the middle of a surgery during a Thursday court appearance. Dr. Scott Green dialed into traffic court in surgical gear with a patient on the operating table. A clerk asked, “Hello, Mr. Green? Are you available for trial? It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now?” Green replies, “I am, sir. Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.”
When Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Gary Link entered the call, he said, “I’m seeing a defendant that’s in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr. Green?” Green says, “Yes, sir.” He then told him it was inappropriate and said they’d come up with a different date “when you’re not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient.” Green’s trial was rescheduled to March 4.