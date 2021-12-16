Medical Examiner Reveals Cause of Death for All Astroworld Victims
R.I.P.
All 10 people killed in a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival on Nov. 5 died from compression asphyxia, according to a medical examiner’s report released Thursday afternoon. Drugs were listed as a contributing factor in just one victim’s death, 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig, who had a mix of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol in his system, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science said. Family members said that Baig, who had “just started his life,” died saving his fiancée. The other victims were Ezra Blount, 9; John W. Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Jacob E. Jurinek, 20; Franco Cesar Patino, 21; Axel Beltsasar Acosta Avila, 21; Bharti Shahani, 22; Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23; and Madison Alexis Dubiski, 23.
The findings dispute a bizarre theory, spread by some in the immediate aftermath of the festival, that the disaster was possibly caused by a random person going around injecting people with drugs. Scott and festival organizers are facing more than 300 lawsuits, as well as a criminal investigation by Houston police.