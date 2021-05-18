Medical Examiner Rules Massachusetts Teen Mikayla Miller Died by Suicide
LINGERING QUESTIONS
The state medical examiner said Tuesday that 16-year-old Mikayla Miller, who was found dead on April 18 in a wooded area near her home about 30 minutes outside Boston, died by suicide. According to Miller’s death certificate obtained by WCBV, the girl died by “asphyxia by hanging.” Police initially deemed Miller’s death a suicide, but the teen’s family has questioned that conclusion and called for an independent investigation. The family said Miller died just hours after she was attacked by at least two other teenagers in the common area of her apartment building. Shortly after the attack, the teenager left the house and walked about “1,316 steps, roughly the same distance from her home to the location where her body was found,” authorities said.
