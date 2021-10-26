Medical Examiner Shuts Down Viral Claim That Brian Laundrie’s DNA Didn’t Match Remains

Law enforcement took to Twitter Tuesday to debunk the claim that DNA extracted from the remains found near Brian Laundrie’s home was not a match for the man himself. Responding to viral posts, the county medical examiner wrote, “No DNA analysis has yet been performed on the remains. Samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the examination of the remains by the medical examiner’s office is complete.” One post on Facebook making the claim accrued nearly 150,000 shares, and a video to the same effect on YouTube garnered more than 110,000 views. Laundrie’s remains were found last week in a previously submerged area, and the medical examiner confirmed they were his via dental records.