Medical Examiner Who Performed Marilyn Monroe Autopsy Speaks Out
The coroner who performed the autopsy after the death of Marilyn Monroe has defended his decision to rule it a “probable suicide.” The actress died at her Brentwood home in August 1962 at the age of 36. The toxicology report listed the cause of death as acute barbiturate poisoning. An accidental overdose was ruled out as the dosages in her body were several times over the lethal limit. In a new documentary, Coroner to the Stars, Dr. Thomas Noguchi says being the medical investigator for Monroe’s death was “a challenging assignment.” The 99-year-old said that as well as the coroner’s investigation he enlisted the advice of experts on suicide to come to a “more scientific determination” that took into account Monroe’s doctors’ reports of her chronic depression and drastic mood swings. In the years since her death, conspiracy theories have emerged that Monroe was murdered by FBI or CIA agents in order to cover up her supposed affair with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Monroe had also been rumored to have romanced his brother John F. Kennedy, and in May 1962 she famously sang a breathless rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to him at Madison Square Garden. Of his ruling on Monroe taking her own life, Noguchi said, “Well-known cases attract rumors and exaggerated stories regarding the investigation, and people tend to believe what they hear. It’s my job to conduct an investigation and an autopsy, and to come to a scientific determination of the cause of death rather than speculation.” Noguchi also performed autopsies for John Belushi, Janis Joplin, Sharon Tate, Natalie Wood, and RFK.