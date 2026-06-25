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1

Medical Examiner Who Performed Marilyn Monroe Autopsy Speaks Out

SCIENCE, NOT SPECULATION
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.25.26 4:04AM EDT 
Marilyn Monroe
American actress, singer, model and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe. (Photo by Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The coroner who performed the autopsy after the death of Marilyn Monroe has defended his decision to rule it a “probable suicide.” The actress died at her Brentwood home in August 1962 at the age of 36. The toxicology report listed the cause of death as acute barbiturate poisoning. An accidental overdose was ruled out as the dosages in her body were several times over the lethal limit. In a new documentary, Coroner to the Stars, Dr. Thomas Noguchi says being the medical investigator for Monroe’s death was “a challenging assignment.” The 99-year-old said that as well as the coroner’s investigation he enlisted the advice of experts on suicide to come to a “more scientific determination” that took into account Monroe’s doctors’ reports of her chronic depression and drastic mood swings. In the years since her death, conspiracy theories have emerged that Monroe was murdered by FBI or CIA agents in order to cover up her supposed affair with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Monroe had also been rumored to have romanced his brother John F. Kennedy, and in May 1962 she famously sang a breathless rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to him at Madison Square Garden. Of his ruling on Monroe taking her own life, Noguchi said, “Well-known cases attract rumors and exaggerated stories regarding the investigation, and people tend to believe what they hear. It’s my job to conduct an investigation and an autopsy, and to come to a scientific determination of the cause of death rather than speculation.” Noguchi also performed autopsies for John Belushi, Janis Joplin, Sharon Tate, Natalie Wood, and RFK.

Read it at Variety

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2
Strict Wedding Rule Revealed for Kelce and Swift’s Wedding
ABSOLUTELY NOT
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.24.26 3:34PM EDT 
Published 06.24.26 2:28PM EDT 
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pay no attention during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pay no attention during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set one strict rule in place for their wedding next week: no gifts allowed. In an interview with Extra TV on Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers tight end and close friend of Kelce, George Kittle, revealed that the couple “said absolutely no gifts” at their alleged 1000-guest July 3 wedding. The highly publicized and anticipated wedding is rumored to be taking place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, one of the country’s most famous arenas. The billionaire popstar and Super Bowl winner, both 36, allegedly spent $3 million on the venue alone, but the total cost of the event is projected to reach up to $20 million. Against the bride and groom’s wishes, the co-founder of Tight End University, a TV program and NFL event hosted by Kelce and Kittle, said he has plans to break the harsh rule. “I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” the 32-year-old tight end said, joking, “Sounds expensive, too.” Kittle added that his wish for the couple is to have “so much fun with friends” on their wedding day, and called his friend’s fiancée “an awesome person” for performing on the first night of Tight End University amid the overwhelming wedding buzz.

Read it at People

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Solawave’s Red Light Therapy Devices Are 35% Off for Amazon Prime Day
BOGO
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.25.26 4:01AM EDT 
Solawave Black Friday Sale
Solawave.

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Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy in in-office aesthetic treatments for years, thanks to its clinically approved and FDA-cleared benefits. LED light therapy has been shown to address several skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combating redness to helping heal acne and fading scars. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like Solawave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm. Right now, the beauty tech brand is holding one of its biggest sales of all time: 35 percent off select devices during Amazon Prime Day.

If you’re new to the brand, Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand. A laundry list of celebs with envy-inducing complexions, like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal, have reportedly used the brand’s rejuvenating devices. SolaWave’s compact 4-in-1 Facial Wand is the brand’s hero product for a good reason—it’s a quadruple threat.

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If you’re looking for a hands-free, full-face red light therapy mask, its bestselling Red Light Therapy Mask is second to none. Designed with medical-grade silicone, this device comfortably contours to your face, allowing the red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm) to penetrate deeply.

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3
U.S. Open Champ Says Ex-Girlfriend Cheated With NFL Star
SHE HAS A TYPE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.26 2:05PM EDT 
Wyndham Clark and Baker Mayfield side-by-side photos.
PicMonkey

Wyndham Clark, 32, has claimed an ex-girlfriend cheated on him with NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, 31. During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, the two-time U.S. Open champion revealed the personal story behind a 2016 tweet that read “I hate Baker Mayfield.” The golfer shared, “My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield. But here’s what I will say—I am actually a Baker fan now. I think he’s a homie.” Clark explained that while he was angry at the time, he no longer holds any resentment toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. “That’s your initial response, ‘screw that guy,’” Clark said. “But really, it’s screw the—you know. I’m a Baker fan now.” The incident allegedly occurred when both athletes were in college. Mayfield has been married to his wife, Emily, since 2019, having met through a mutual friend in 2017. Meanwhile, Clark, 32, has started a new relationship with his own, Emily, with the golf star going public with model Emily Tanner at the 2026 Masters. Clark recently won the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He joked that he hopes he and Mayfield can eventually laugh about the situation and play a round of golf together.

Read it at TMZ

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4
NFL Reporter’s Texts Reveal Fallout From Cheating Scandal With Married Coach
ON THE RECORD
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.24.26 12:19PM EDT 
Published 06.24.26 11:30AM EDT 
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini.
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini. The Daily Beast/Reuters

Former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, 43, says her life has changed for the worse with the “intense scrutiny and personal attacks” she’s received after being pictured cozying up to married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, 50. “This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” the married journalist wrote in a text to The New York Times when asked for comment about the scandal. Russini, who quickly realized she didn’t want to be quoted, requested that her comments not appear in the story and was told that, since she didn’t ask to be off-the-record in the text chain, her comments would be published as is. The former NFL insider then emailed the publisher at The Athletic, along with two senior editors at the Times, to stop the comments from being published, to no avail. This is only the latest blow to Russini, who resigned from her sports reporting position in late March after Page Six published images of her and Vrabel hugging and holding hands at Ambiente Resort in Sedona. A few weeks after the initial story, more photos surfaced showing the two kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel, who is still employed by the New England Patriots, said he is seeking therapy and has had some “difficult conversations” with his family.

Read it at Page Six

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These Top-Rated AquaSonic Electric Toothbrushes Are on Sale for Prime Day—Save Up to 43% Now
ALL SMILES
AD BY AquaSonic
Published 06.23.26 12:00AM EDT 
A smiling woman in a beige robe holds an AquaSonic electric toothbrush while a man in a navy sweater stands behind her with his arm around her shoulder, both posed against a light gray background.
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You’ve never had a better excuse to level up your oral care routine. AquaSonic is slashing prices—up to 43%— on its most beloved (and highly-rated) oral care products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Whether you’re due for a new toothbrush or ready to make flossing a daily habit, these picks have every base covered.

The Vibe and Black Series are two of AquaSonic’s premier toothbrushes. They have ultra-fast wireless charging, 40,000 VPM (vibrations per minute) motors, and four brushing modes (clean, soften, whiten, massage).

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Flossing is the step everyone skips and everyone knows they shouldn’t. AquaSonic’s Aqua Flosser makes it easy, flushing out food particles and plaque from spots commonly missed when brushing.

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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
‘Band of Brothers’ Star, 45, Found Guilty of Rape
GUILTY AS CHARGED
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.24.26 12:16PM EDT 
Published 06.24.26 11:42AM EDT 
Actor Iain Robertson
Roberto Ricciuti/Roberto Ricciuti

Scottish actor Iain Robertson has been found guilty of rape and domestic abuse for a string of offenses spanning over 15 years. Glasgow’s High Court found the Band of Brothers actor, 45, guilty on five counts involving three women between 2004 and 2019. At the trial, a pre-recorded statement was played to jurors from a rape victim, who the actor met on the set of River City, providing insight into Robertson’s alleged persistence of the woman throughout their back-and-forth relationship. “Iain was convinced I was in denial about having feelings for him and in denial about what I wanted,” she said. The victim claims she was raped one night in either 2018 or 2019 at Robertson’s apartment and that he performed other unwanted sexual acts on her. Prosecutors argued that Robertson, who was married to assistant director Judith Milne from 2006 to 2009, was violent and obsessive towards other women. One victim spoke about “obsessive” calls she received from Robertson, including a time he “lunged” at her. “I thought he was going to hit me,” the fellow actor said. Robertson is currently in custody and will be sentenced on July 23.

Read it at BBC

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6
Gilgo Beach Killer’s Wife Considers Writing Disturbing Tell-All
CASHING IN
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.26 1:32PM EDT 
: Asa Ellerup, the ex-wife of convicted Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, prepares to speak to the media outside of a Suffolk County courthouse on April 08, 2026, in Riverhead, New York. In a major reversal, Rex Heuermann, the 62-year-old man accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleaded guilty to up to eight murders in an appearance in a Riverhead court on Wednesday.
RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Asa Ellerup, the ex-wife of convicted Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, prepares to speak to the media outside of a Suffolk County courthouse on April 08, 2026, in Riverhead, New York. In a major reversal, Rex Heuermann, the 62-year-old man accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleaded guilty to up to eight murders in an appearance in a Riverhead court on Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Gilgo Beach serial killer’s wife, Asa Ellerup, 62, wants to write a tell-all book about living in the shadow of the brutal family patriarch, Rex Heuerman. Heuerman, a 62-year-old architect and father of two, was sentenced to three life sentences earlier this month after pleading guilty to killing and dismembering eight people in the early 2010s. “Asa is looking forward to now starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. They want their privacy to move on,” Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, told the Daily Mail in a Tuesday interview. Despite the calls for privacy, Macedonio said Ellerup is “hopeful someday that she could write a book to help other victims going through what she’s going through,” but also revealed that the couple remains incredibly close, with Ellerup visiting the serial killer at least once a week. Their daughter, Victoria, 29, who worked alongside Heuerman at his Manhattan architecture firm, is also considering writing a book from the perspective of a daughter who once viewed her father as a “hero” before learning the truth about his crimes. Heuerman would lure young women to his basement kill room while his family was away, then rape, torture, and dismember them. These plans have upset some members of the victims’ families, including Megan Waterman’s aunt, Elizabeth Meserve, who said she was “sickened” to learn the family was paid $1 million for their interview in the Peacock docuseries, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets. “A demon tortures and kills our loved ones and his family gets filthy rich off his crimes,” she said. According to Macedonio, the family has struggled financially, as both Victoria and the couple’s son, Christopher, 36, have had difficulty finding employment due to the scandal.

Read it at Daily Mail

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7
Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce Over ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’
CALLING IT QUITS
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.24.26 9:57AM EDT 
Olivia Jean and Jack White
Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband, Grammy-winning rocker Jack White, after more than three years of marriage. Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband, Grammy-winning rocker Jack White, after more than three years of marriage. According to divorce documents obtained by People, Jean, 36, filed in Nashville on June 3, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The filing alleges that “Seven Nation Army” singer White, 50, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Jean requested alimony, asked that White continue paying her medical insurance, and sought to remain the beneficiary of his life insurance policy, claiming she was “dependent on [White’s] income for her support.” The couple married onstage in Detroit in December 2022 after White proposed during a concert at the Masonic Temple. Shortly after they tied the knot, Jean told The New York Times the surprise wedding was “the best experience of my life.” In July 2025, White revealed that Jean, whom he described as “gorgeous and thoughtful,” had bought him his first cell phone as a 50th birthday gift. White was previously married to Meg White, his bandmate in The White Stripes, and model Karen Elson, with whom he shares two children.

Read it at People

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8
Heartbreaking Details Emerge on James Van Der Beek’s Final Role
CURTAINS CLOSE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.26 12:56PM EDT 
James Van Der Beek during a taping of “The View” from December 4th, 2024.
James Van Der Beek during a taping of “The View” from December 4th, 2024. Lou Rocco/ABC

James Van Der Beek found an escape from his cancer battle while filming what would become his final onscreen role in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle. At the show’s New York City premiere on Tuesday, co-showrunner Caroline Dries reflected on working with the late actor, who died in February at age 48 after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. “James told me that acting allowed him to be someone else and forget the pain he was in,” Dries said before a screening of the series’s first two episodes. Dries recalled Van Der Beek as upbeat and generous throughout production, saying he often brought his daughters to set and made everyone laugh. “He showed us nothing but kindness.” In the series, Van Der Beek plays Dean Wilson, the city’s mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent. Co-showrunner Laura Kittrell said the team always envisioned the character as a nostalgic ’90s-inspired figure and felt the former Dawson’s Creek star was the perfect fit. The series follows a young Elle Woods navigating High School and premieres July 1 on Prime Video⁠.

Read it at People

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Having Trouble Falling Asleep? These CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the Grogginess
SLEEP ON IT
Scouted Staff
Published 06.15.26 7:09PM EDT 
An open jar of CBDistillery Sound Sleep CBN gummies on a wooden nightstand beside a book, filled with sugar-coated black cherry gummies, with a softly blurred bedroom scene in the background
CBDistillery

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.

Whether prescription or over-the-counter, most sleep aids can help you knock out, but often come with less-than-ideal side effects, such as next-morning grogginess and brain fog. CBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you get to sleep without the side effects.

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Unlike standard cannabis gummies, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies combine three types of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, and CBN (a cannabinoid known for its calming, sleep-supporting properties). CBDistillery’s bestselling gummies combine 5mg of Delta-9 THC, 75mg of CBD, and 15mg of CBN for full-body relaxation without feeling dissociated, starving, or overly... giggly.

If you prefer to stay THC-free, the brand’s Sound Sleep gummies skip it entirely, containing only 50mg of CBN in a delish black cherry flavor.

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Whether you want something a bit supercharged or a gentle push into deeper sleep, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies can help.

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9
NFL Hall of Famer, 66, Hospitalized for Stroke
SETBACK
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.26 11:17AM EDT 
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly standing.
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The iconic Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, 66, revealed he suffered a stroke this past spring. During the Buffalo Bill’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, the legendary player opened up about his latest hospitalization for the first time. “I had a little setback about a month and a half ago,” Kelly said. “But right now, I feel good. Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life.” The stroke came eight years after a long battle with cancer; the 66-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer four different times. He endured a combination of surgeries and chemotherapy in 2013, 2014, and 2018. Despite the health setback, Kelly remained optimistic as he discussed the Bills’ new stadium and its future atmosphere. “I want to see how loud this stadium can get,” he said. “And from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be unbelievable. I don’t expect anything less.” Kelly played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and remains one of the most celebrated figures in the team’s history. He led Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

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10
American Boy, 12, Hospitalized After Terrifying Shark Attack on Family Bahamas Tour
NIGHTMARE VACATION
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.26 12:51PM EDT 
General view of sharks at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in Atlantis, Bahamas.
Kirby Lee

A family vacation to the Bahamas took an alarming turn when a 12-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while swimming in Staniel Cay. The family was touring the Exuma Cays, a stretch of 365 islands home to clear waters and known for snorkeling and other tourist activities, when the boy was attacked next to his brother in the ocean. The Bahamas, which consists of over 700 islands, ranks ninth in countries with the most shark attacks, despite having a population of only approximately 400,000 people. The “shark capital” is home to around 40 different species. Still, shark attacks are rare in the region, with only 29 previous unprovoked attacks recorded since 1580, according to the International Shark Attack File. The Royal Bahamas Police Force reported that shortly after the attack, the 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital in New Providence, the country’s most populous island, but is unsure of the type of shark responsible for the attack. The boy, who, according to authorities, is in stable condition as of Wednesday, joins an ongoing list of Americans who have suffered attacks in the Bahamas, including two women injured by sharks in Bimini in February 2025.

Read it at CBS News

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