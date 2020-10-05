Experts Gobsmacked by Talk of Trump Being Sent Home From Hospital
TOO SOON
President Donald Trump’s physician said Sunday that he was doing so well he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday. But outside medical experts told The Washington Post that the president’s risk factors, the two experimental treatments he’s received, and the unpredictability of COVID-19 suggest the safest place for him is Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for now. “People can be doing OK, but it can get rocky very quickly,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. The experts noted that Trump’s medical team has withheld key information about his condition—and that he was on a “kitchen sink” regimen of monoclonal antibodies, the anti-viral remdesivir, and steroids. “For someone sick enough to have required remdesivir and dexamethasone, I can’t think of a situation in which a patient would be OK to leave on day three, even with the White House’s medical capacity,” Robert Wachter, chairman of the University of California at San Francisco’s department of medicine, told the Post.