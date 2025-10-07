The former publisher of a Russian newspaper has died in Moscow. The official line is that Vyacheslav Leontyev, 87, fell from the fifth-floor window of his Moscow apartment, a 70-foot plunge. Authorities believe it may have been suicide following a “nervous breakdown.” Leontyev headed up Pravda, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. After the USSR’s collapse in 1991, Pravda was restructured, and Leontyev continued at the helm. Exiled Russian journalist Andrey Malgin commented on Leontyev’s death, writing on social media, “The window falls continue.” He added that the veteran publisher “knew a lot about the party’s money.” Malgin’s tweet references a string of deaths under mysterious circumstances in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Several business leaders, journalists, and former officials have met untimely deaths. There have been more than 20 such deaths since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. This has been dubbed ‘Russian Sudden Death Syndrome.’ The chairman of Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil company, Ravil Maganov, met his end in 2022, months after criticizing Putin’s “special military operation.” Politician and businessman Pavel Antov, who railed against Putin’s “terror” in Ukraine, suffered the same fate, also in 2022, as did anti-war singer Vadim Stroykin earlier this year.
Medical Helicopter Crash on Highway Leaves 3 Critically Injured
A medical helicopter crashed onto a highway near Sacramento, California, critically injuring three crew members, including one who was left trapped under the wreckage. The REACH Air Medical flight had dropped its patient at a hospital and was on its way back to base when it flipped and crashed on Highway 50 on Monday. Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Captain Justin Sylvia said the chopper had suffered an “in-air emergency” around 7 p.m. Firefighters and motorists joined forces to free a woman trapped under the wreckage, KSNB4 reports. “It took every ounce of all, approximately, 15 people to move that aircraft up just enough to get her out,” Sylvia said, describing it as “mind-blowing” that no one on the highway was hurt. “People reported that they basically saw the helicopter kind of going down quickly. So all the traffic slowed down,” he explained. The three crew members—the pilot, a nurse, and a paramedic—were said to be in critical condition. An investigation has been launched into the causes of the crash. Sacramento City Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan was in the air with a law enforcement unit that responded to the crash and described seeing white smoke billowing from the helicopter. “It’s really sombering and sobering,” she said.
Investigators have found no evidence of arson after the house of a judge who had drawn the ire of the Trump administration went up in flames Saturday. The blaze at South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein’s $1.1 million Edisto Beach home left three people severely injured, including Goodstein’s son and her husband, former Democratic state lawmaker Arnold Goodstein. “At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set,” State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement, according to local station WCBD. “SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion.” Keel said the investigation is still ongoing and urged the public to “exercise good judgement and not share information that has not been verified.” Goodstein, 69, had come under fire from the Trump administration and MAGA after she issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Justice Department from accessing voter registration data held by the South Carolina Election Commission last month. On Sunday, Democratic congressman Daniel Goldman had tagged White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in a post calling the fire an “arson” and saying Miller and “MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.” Miller quickly responded, calling Goldman “deeply warped and vile.”
Husbands are out, bangs are in. Nicole Kidman was seen sporting a new hairstyle dubbed “break-up bangs” days after news broke of her split with country-star Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, appeared at Chanel’s Spring 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, joined by daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman was named a brand ambassador for Chanel on Monday, and said in a statement to WWD: “As someone who has such an appreciation for haute couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest haute couture house still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations.” Meanwhile, her estranged husband was seen ringless, stepping off a private jet in Hershey, Pennsylvania, ahead of his Thursday night show. Kidman filed for divorce last week after 19 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
George Clooney revealed that the decision he and his wife, Amal Clooney, made to raise their children in the French countryside instead of Hollywood has given their kids “a much better life.” Clooney told Esquire that he spent “a good portion” of his own life growing up on a farm and “hated the whole idea of it.” But when it came time to raise his twins, Ella and Alexander, 8, he was nervous about what growing up in the spotlight of L.A. would do to them. “I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” he said. So, in 2021, the family purchased a farm in France. “France—they kind of don’t give a s--t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” Clooney explained. He said that his kids get to live a much more normal life now. “They’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in,” he said. ”They have a much better life.”
Donald Bren—America’s wealthiest real-estate developer with a net worth topping $19 billion—has publicly distanced himself from his son after the heir was accused of scamming investors out of millions. Bren, 92, cooly addressed his 33-year-old son, David Bren, in a statement released in the wake of new lawsuits claiming that the younger Bren’s luxury social club, The Bunker, was a “mirage.” “We do not have a personal or business relationship with this individual,” Donald Bren said. In the lawsuits, David Bren was accused of using his last name to convince investors to fund the members club pitched as a “SoHo House for car lovers.” Memberships cost $14,500-a-month and promised access to a fleet of luxury cars worth $50 million, expensive wine, private smoking lounges and fancy dinners. Many investors allege that they were convinced by David Bren’s prestigious last name and more than a dozen claim they invested six and seven-figure sums. One lawsuit claims, however, that “The Bunker does not exist. There is no ultra-high end automotive club. There are no members. The business is a mirage.”
A Canadian zoo, aquarium, and amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ontario, has threatened that it will have to euthanize 30 beluga whales. Marineland was seeking to rehome its whales and dolphins while looking for a new buyer, following controversies over its treatment of black bears and the deaths of twenty whales—19 belugas and one orca—since 2019. Initially, the park attempted to export the whales to China, but Canada’s fisheries minister, Joanne Thompson, rejected the request, citing a 2019 law that prohibits the use of whales and dolphins for entertainment purposes. “To approve the request would have meant a continued life in captivity and a return to public entertainment,” Thompson said. On Oct. 3, Marineland sent a letter to Thompson stating that the park is in a “critical financial state” and lacks the resources to “provide adequate care for the whales.” The letter further states that if the federal government does not authorize the export of the whales or provide funding by Oct. 7, Marineland will be forced to “face the devastating decision of euthanasia.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called on the federal government to “sign off” on Marineland’s proposal, describing the situation as “absolutely terrible.”
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Vice Principals, and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, in an Instagram post. “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room,” he wrote. “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend. Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light.” Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress played Ms. Davora on The Big Bang Theory, Deborah Curzon on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kyra Hay on Better Call Saul. She also had roles in Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Dollface. White Lotus star Walton Goggins appeared in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals with Gregory, who played Dr. Belinda Brown in what was her first regular TV role when it launched in 2016. “We lost one of the best… one of the best I’ve ever worked with,“ Goggins posted on Instagram. ”She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional... You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”
Rush is set to reform for the first time since the death of lead drummer Neil Peart. The Canadian rock band formed in 1968 in Toronto with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, and the late drummer. Peart died in Jan. 2020 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Lee and Lifeson, both 72, begin their tour in summer of 2026, playing in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Lee shared in a statement that he has spent time thinking about the future of the band after the death of Peart, coming to the conclusion, “it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music.” He also shared that Peart is an “irreplaceable” member of Rush. The tour will feature Anika Nilles, the band’s “remarkable” new drummer. Fans should expect a “vast selection of songs” from their 19 studio albums. The band’s last performances were in 2015 for their 40th-anniversary tour. The Guardian reported that during their last tour, Lee and Lifeson were yearning to play more shows; however, Peart was ready to go home after he completed his 30-show agreement.
MAGA hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has revealed he was once concerned that his girlfriend would leave him and run away with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the founder Pershing Square Capital Management described how the “only scary moment” he has faced over the past few decades was when he had just started dating his now wife Neri Oxman, a former professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab, who told him that the man named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and 2000 was visiting her students that day. Ackman said that at the time, he and Oxman would usually “text and talk all day,” but there was a worrying “radio silence” from her from 10 in the morning to 10 at night on the day Pitt visited her workplace. “I say to myself, ‘OK, I’m going to lose this woman. Brad’s going to steal my girlfriend, and then I’ll get wiped out,’” The Trump-supporting financier suggested Pitt not stealing his girlfriend is another example of the “luck” that has followed him throughout his life. Ackman and Oxman went on to marry in 2019.