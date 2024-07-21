Donald Trump’s ‘Doctor’ Ronny Jackson Doesn’t Have a Medical License
CAN’T SEE YOU NOW
The doctor treating Donald Trump’s gunshot wound is so “concerned” about the former president’s health that he’s been offering his services to the former president daily–apparently without a valid medical license, according to TMZ. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Trump’s former White House physician, appears to have lost his medical license in the state of Virginia after it expired in May, 2020. Jackson still retains a certification from the American Board of Emergency Medicine until 2025, which allows him to provide emergency medical services only, TMZ noted, citing a 2023 article from The Dallas Morning News. In Florida, TMZ added, Jackson’s license is listed as “Military Active,” meaning he is only able to administer medical treatment at army facilities. According to a memo Jackson released Saturday morning, he started administering care to Trump after the former president saw an emergency doctor, raising questions about whether the care he is continuing to give Trump still counts as emergency services. “I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily,” Jackson wrote. “He is doing well.” Jackson accompanied Trump to his rally in Michigan on Saturday, and will remain by his side for the remainder of the weekend. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jackson’s office for comment. Jackson was also demoted from admiral to captain after he retired from the Navy.