Medicine Mail Deliveries Have Slowed Right Down Under Postmaster Louis Dejoy’s Policies, Says Senate Report
BITTER PILL
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has endangered the “health of millions of Americans” with his changes to the Postal Service that have significantly slowed down the delivery of vital medicines, according to a Senate report. Several of the biggest U.S. pharmacies told the two leaders of the investigation— Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bob Casey (D-PA)—that average delivery times have have slowed right down since spring, including packages of prescription drugs. Over the summer, DeJoy introduced policies to reduce overtime and mail trips. Prescription-drug providers told senators that delivery times this summer have increased by half a day or more, on average, when compared with earlier this year or last year. In a copy of the report obtained by The Washington Post, Warren and Casey wrote: “These delays are unacceptable outcomes under any circumstances, but are made even worse by the ongoing pandemic.” The USPS hasn’t commented on the Senate report.