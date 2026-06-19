Medieval Times’ ‘Queen’ Sues Over Wardrobe Malfunction

Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man accused of repeatedly showing up at her Los Angeles home. According to court documents obtained by ABC News, a judge ordered William Applegate, 31, to stay away from the singer, her sister Sarah Carpenter, and Sarah’s partner, George Smith, until June 17, 2031. The order prohibits Applegate from contacting the trio and requires him to remain at least 100 yards away from them, their home, workplaces, and vehicles. The ruling follows a civil harassment complaint Carpenter filed in May. In court documents, the “Espresso” singer alleged that Applegate arrived at her home uninvited on May 23 and attempted to enter by forcefully pushing down the handle of her front door. An LAPD detective stated in court filings that the singer was in “genuine fear” following the encounter. Although Applegate was arrested on May 23, private security personnel alleged that he returned to the property on two consecutive days after his release. During Wednesday’s hearing, Applegate reportedly claimed he and Carpenter were part of a classified military program that required them to “be together as soon as possible” for “national and global security.” He later said he would stay away if the singer personally requested it. Carpenter did not attend the hearing.
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- 1Star Granted Restraining Order Over Deranged FanSTAY AWAYThe stalker told a hearing he believed he and the singer were part of a classified military program that required them to “be together as soon as possible” for “national and global security.”
- 2SNL Icon’s ‘Baby Boa’ Bulge Causes Massive StirEYES UP HERE!The 89-year-old comedian joked that he had been “upstaged” after the photo went viral.
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- 3Medieval Times’ ‘Queen’ Sues Over Wardrobe MalfunctionA ROYAL PAINThe retaliation began after the actress reported repeated incidents of “unwanted romantic advances,” the complaint alleges.
- 4Grammy-Nominee, 29, Found DeadMYSTERY DEATHThe record producer was found unresponsive in his apartment during a welfare check.
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- 5Grim New Details Emerge After Stranger Throws Boy to CrocsCROC HORRORThe zoo owner’s heroic wife leaped in to save the child.
- 6Grammy Winner, 41, Breaks Silence on Shock DivorceSLOW YOUR ROLLThe singer’s ex-wife also made revelations on her podcast.
- 7Luigi Mangione Changes Course on Mental State DefenseNEVERMIND!It’s unclear what caused the defense to shift its strategy.
- 8CNN Reveals Veteran Reporter Will Become New Anchor NEW FACECNN announced that the Emmy Award winner has received a major promotion.
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- 9Controversial ICE Camp Medic Busted Defrauding Disabled VetsSET-ASIDE SCAMLoyal Source, the provider at the nation’s biggest ICE camp, will pay $1.8M in a disabled-veteran fraud settlement.
- 10Stranger Throws Child, 3, Into Crocodile Exhibit at ZooHORRIFICA 30-year-old man is in custody for the attack on the three-year-old.
Original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris, 89, has reacted after fans fixated on an apparent bulge in a photo taken with actress Taraji P. Henson. The image was originally shared as part of an Instagram carousel celebrating Henson’s Broadway debut in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, but quickly generated buzz online for reasons unrelated to the production. After the photo spread across social media, the 89-year-old comedian, best known as the first Black cast member on Saturday Night Live, addressed the chatter in a humorous video posted to his followers. “It seems I’ve caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs,” he joked, adding, “I’m more than a body. I’m a brain too.” The comedy veteran used the moment to promote his upcoming book, Ain’t That a Bi--h, joking that after appearing alongside Emmy, Oscar and Tony winners throughout his career, he never expected to be “upstaged by my penis.” Morris also turned the spotlight toward a more serious message, encouraging fans to vote and remember the sacrifices made during the Civil Rights Movement. “I actually saw Martin Luther King preach about us fighting for our rights,” Morris said. “Vote—and buy my book.”
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Medieval Times’ ‘Queen’ Sues Over Wardrobe Malfunction
An actress at the Southern California Medieval Times dinner theater restaurant is suing the company, alleging it retaliated against her after she reported repeated workplace harassment and gender discrimination. In the lawsuit, Kaitlyn Farrell, who has played the “Queen” since 2019, claims her manager at the Buena Park branch directed another employee to remove stitching from her costume, causing a wardrobe malfunction during a live performance. The 34-year-old describes the incident as “calculated sabotage” that was “maliciously intended to cause wardrobe malfunctions in front of live audiences.” According to the complaint, retaliation began after Farrell reported repeated incidents of “unwanted romantic advances” from the horse trainer, which she claims were treated “dismissively” by management. She alleges that after the horse trainer found out about her report, he began placing her in physical danger while she interacted with the animals. Farrell says the harassment escalated after she participated in a workers’ strike. Anonymous social media accounts allegedly “routinely posted manipulated and degrading images of Ms. Farrell,” doxxed her, and, at worst, she claims, this culminated in a real-life stalking incident. She alleges that when she brought these issues to the company’s legal counsel, she was told no action would be taken. Shortly afterward, the wardrobe incident occurred, leading Farrell to quit in February 2024. In March, the union disbanded. The Daily Beast has reached out to Medieval Times for comment.
Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith has been found dead at his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 29. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said officers found Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, unresponsive during a welfare check at his Martin Street apartment Thursday afternoon. Police said they did not suspect foul play. His cause of death remains unknown pending autopsy results. The Tennessee native rose to prominence in the late 2010s, working with stars including Beyoncé, Drake, Travis Scott, and Eminem. Keith earned his first Grammy nomination in 2019 for co-producing Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He received a second nomination in 2024 for Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.” He produced four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, including Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” and collaborated with rapper Sexyy Red on tracks such as “Get It Sexxy” and “Pound Town.”
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A three-year-old boy who was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo by a man with learning difficulties was attacked by at least one of the animals. The boy was watching the reptiles from an overhead walkway at the zoo in the U.K. on Thursday when he was reportedly thrown roughly 15 feet into the exhibit below by a “mentally disabled” stranger. The zoo owner’s wife, Tracey Johnson, climbed in after the toddler in a desperate bid to rescue him. The boy is in a critical condition in the hospital with injuries including a broken pelvis and arm. Chris Newman, director of the British National Centre for Reptile Welfare, warned that “even an investigatory bite would be catastrophic” for a child landing among the well-fed reptiles. A 30-year-old man, who was visiting during a group outing accompanied by a carer, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released on bail after detectives found him “not fit for interview”. The zoo’s tropical house has been shut indefinitely. It houses more than a dozen crocodiles, including Nile crocodiles Romeo and Cuddles, who are between nine feet and 11 feet long. Co-owner Andy Johnson said his thoughts remained with the injured child.
Grammy-winning country star Jelly Roll has opened up about his pending divorce from podcaster wife Bunnie XO. During a concert in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Thursday, the singer told fans to “break your camera phones out,” as it was the only time he would discuss the split. Telling the audience that he and his ex remain “best friends,” he confirmed, “Nobody cheated on nobody.” The singer added, “Bunnie, I love you baby, thank you for those 10 years.” The 41-year-old singer also told fans to watch Bunnie’s latest podcast episode talking about the split, saying “every word of it is the truth.” On her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, 46, revealed that while they are in the process of settling their divorce, “We’re still having a baby together.” The podcaster said she and Jelly Roll will “co-parent together,” and they remain best friends. “Like, this isn’t what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other.” The podcaster also admitted Jelly Roll has already “started dating” and addressed his recent weight loss. “Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season, right? He’s feeling himself. He looks so good… he likes to snuggle and he likes to cuddle.” She also encouraged women to slide into her ex’s DMs on Instagram. “Don’t be scared. Shoot your motherf---ing shot,” she said. “I will be the ex-wife, okay? And we’ll have a great time.” Jelly Roll has a daughter, Bailee Ann, 18, and son, Noah Buddy, 9, from previous relationships.
Attorneys for Luigi Mangione have reversed course on their plan to argue a psychiatric defense for the accused killer of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione’s defense team told the judge on Thursday that they would be withdrawing Wednesday’s plan to claim that the 28-year-old suffered an extreme emotional disturbance during his alleged murder of the healthcare executive, according to CNN. Experts previously told the outlet that entering an insanity plea for Mangione would be difficult, but was a valid course of action given the evidence stacked against him. Judge Gregory Carro’s evidentiary ruling last month allowed prosecutors to admit crucial evidence they claim ties Mangione to the crime scene and could reveal the motive behind his alleged killing. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state murder and weapons charges in the killing of Thompson, who was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan in December 2024. Mangione’s state trial is set to begin in September.
CNN has promoted Brian Abel to the role of anchor and correspondent. The move, announced on Thursday, will see Abel appear on CNN, CNN International and CNN Headlines, and the network’s domestic FAST channel, while continuing to serve as a fill-in anchor. Abel most recently worked as a correspondent for CNN Newsource in Washington, D.C., where he covered major stories including the 2024 presidential election, hurricanes and unrest in Minneapolis. Before joining CNN, Abel was an evening anchor at Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ, where he reported on major political and breaking news events. He earned an Emmy Award from the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his work reporting on efforts to combat drug pipelines from Detroit to West Virginia. CNN noted that Abel’s extensive experience covering politics, breaking news and national events earned him the promotion. Based in Atlanta, Abel graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in journalism.
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The medical contractor overseeing healthcare at the nation’s biggest immigration detention site has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims it defrauded a program for disabled veterans, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp reports. Loyal Source Government Services and another contractor, Officium Global, will jointly pay more than $3.6 million to settle False Claims Act and Contract Disputes Act allegations. Officium Global won seven set-aside contracts from May 2017 to June 2018 that were reserved for small businesses owned by service-disabled veterans, but prosecutors say it falsely certified its eligibility—and that Loyal Source caused the deals to collapse. Whistleblower Jeremy Lavin, who filed suit for the government, stands to pocket over $680,000. Loyal Source still supplies medical staff at Camp East Montana, the El Paso, Texas, site where three people are known to have died. The watchdog Project On Government Oversight found the firm has racked up 22 lawsuits since 2017 and more than $5.2 million in settlements.
*For the full article and many more scoops, head over to PunchUp.
A trip to the zoo took a horrifying turn when a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile exhibit. The incident occurred at Johnson’s Zoo, located in Cambridgeshire, about 70 miles north of London. The zoo is a popular destination for families and promotes its animals on its website, inviting people to come and see the “incredible crocodiles.” On Thursday, a 30-year-old man, unknown to the child, threw the boy into the dangerous exhibit, and police quickly rushed to the scene. “At this stage, we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances,” law enforcement officer Verity McCann said. Another law enforcement officer announced that this was officially a “live criminal investigation” and discouraged people from speculating online. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of the toddler, who is currently hospitalized and in critical but stable condition.