Save 30% This Black Friday On Clinical-Grade Skincare From Medik8
BLACK FRIDAY 2023
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no better time to add skincare products to your cart than when the weather is cold and your skin is dry, and in need of some extra TLC. If you haven’t tried Medik8’s clinical-grade skincare products or are looking to add some new brands to round out your collection, Black Friday is the day to do some shopping as products will be 30 percent while supplies last. Medik8 is known for its luxury cosmeceuticals, researched and designed by numerous in-house scientists who keep skin safety and effectiveness at top of mind during every step of the formulation process.
Medik8 Skincare
With a plethora of products to address every skincare concern you could imagine, from the retinal night serum for undereye fine lines and crow’s feet to the bestselling eye balm for dark circles and puffiness, Medik8 offers high-quality skincare products that will elevate any skincare routine. Don’t forget to sign up for the Me&Medik8 rewards program to earn rewards and save on future purchases–and trust us when we say that you’ll be doing a lot of shopping once those Black Friday deals kick in.
