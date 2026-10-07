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PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS

Medik8’s Victoria Beckham-Approved Retinol Serum is 25% Off Today

The luxury, dermatologist-endorsed skincare line rarely goes on sale.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Serum Review

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Medik8/Getty.

By Jenna Clark

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no better time to take stock of your current skincare lineup than during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event (aka October Prime Day). This year, Amazon has added dozens of premium and luxury skincare lines to the sale, including celebrity-loved Medik8. Medik8 is known for its luxury, clinically backed cosmeceuticals, researched and formulated by in-house scientists. The premium skincare brand offers targeted yet gentle formulas that address fine lines, sagging skin, and texture without causing irritation or overdrying, including its bestselling professional-grade Crystal Retinal Serum, available in multiple strengths.

Amazon
$49

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Firming, Advanced Skin Retinaldehyde Face Serum

Down From $66

Shop Now Amazon

Loved by a slew of celebrities, including Victoria Beckham and Nicole Kidman, the gentle yet concentrated serum is powered by retinaldehyde, a vitamin A-derived retinoid shown to be as effective as prescription-strength retinoic acid (tretinoin), but with far fewer side effects and irritation. The advanced serum is also infused with hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in hydration, plus vitamin E to help counteract irritation. Right now, Amazon shoppers can score the bestselling Crystal Retinal Serum for 34 percent off—but not for long. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight, so if you’ve been looking for an effective retinoid formula that softens fine lines and textures without the shedding and redness, now’s the time to invest.

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Jenna Clark
Jenna ClarkContributor

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