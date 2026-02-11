Save 25% Medik8’s Clinical-Grade Skincare for a Limited Time

KISS bassist Gene Simmons said hip-hop “isn’t his music” as he justified his belief that rap acts don’t belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 76-year-old rocker, who was inducted with KISS in 2014, said the genre “doesn’t speak his language” on the LegendsNLeaders podcast, adding, “I don’t come from the ghetto. I said in print many times: Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras … it’s called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, located in Cleveland, Ohio, has inducted myriad rappers and hip-hop legends, including Eminem, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Missy Elliot, and LL Cool J. Rappers have argued that hip-hop embodies the spirit of rock and roll. Ice Cube, inducted with NWA in 2016, said at the group’s induction, “Rock and roll is not a style... Rock n’ roll is not conforming to the people who came before you, but creating your own path in music and life.” Simmons said he respected Ice Cube’s take, but countered, “I just want to know when Led Zeppelin’s gonna be in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.”
Sydney-based chef Davide Vulpis has died after a motorcycle crash in Bali earlier this week. The Italian national was traveling with friends on the Indonesian island when the accident occurred. Vulpis worked at Cibaria Italian restaurant inside the Manly Pacific hotel on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and had been living in Australia for more than a year. Before relocating to Sydney, he served as head chef at Aparthotel Playasol Mogambo in Ibiza. His brother, Christian Vulpis, launched a GoFundMe to help cover cremation costs in Bali and return Davide’s ashes to Italy. In the fundraiser, he described the crash as “sudden and devastating,” writing that the family is “heartbroken and still trying to process the unimaginable loss.” He added that bringing Davide home is “incredibly important” to the family. The fundraiser has since been paused after reaching its $12,000 goal, according to the Daily Mail. Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the chef on the GoFundMe, remembering him for his remarkable energy and loving presence.
Bud Cort, the star of cult favorite Harold and Maude, died at 77 in Connecticut after a prolonged illness. His friend, television producer Dorian Hannaway, reported his death. Cort was first discovered by director Robert Altman in 1970, who cast the young actor in a small role in M*A*S*H before giving him the leading role in the film Brewster McCloud. Cort achieved acclaim through his titular role in Harold and Maude, earning him BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. In the 1971 black comedy, Cort played a 20-year-old preoccupied with death whose whole world changes when he falls in love with the 79-year-old Maude, played by Ruth Gordon. The film was not initially a box office success, but it became a cult favorite over time. Cort was born Walter Edward Cox, but went by the stage name Bud to avoid confusion with comedy actor Wally Cox. In his career, Cort starred in numerous films, including She Dances Alone, Electric Dreams, and Dogma, and voiced roles in DC’s Superman: The Animated Series and The Little Prince.
Bijou Phillips, the model and socialite formerly married to disgraced That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson, is in need of a second kidney transplant, TMZ reported on Wednesday. A rep for Phillips, 45, told the outlet that she is on dialysis at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles while waiting for a living donor. The rep said that Phillips was in stable condition and is under the care of Dr. Anjay Rastogi, UCLA’s premier kidney specialist, but that “time is of the essence.” Phillips was born with underdeveloped kidneys and received her first kidney transplant from a friend in 2017. The outlet reported that she has suffered a variety of complications since her first transplant, including BK virus, also known as Human polyomavirus 1, which contributed to cellular and antibody rejection. Phillips has battled kidney disease throughout her life. She divorced Masterson in September 2023. That same month, Masteron was sentenced to 30 years to life after he was convicted for two counts of forcible rape, relating to two separate 2003 incidents.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
HGTV Star Nicole Curtis was caught saying a racial slur in an unaired segment of her home improvement show, Rehab Addict. In the clip, Curtis, 49, is repairing a wall when she said “fart n-----”. She immediately backtracks as she, along with those filming the broadcast, let out an awkward laugh. “What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life,” Curtis says. As demanded, the racist outburst was not aired. Fans of the show have been outraged by the leaked video. “Definitely have said that before. It just rolled right off of your tongue,” Tiffany A. Allen wrote on the star’s most recent Instagram post. Others have questioned HGTV for editing out the slur at her request. “@hgtv…. So let me get this straight. You filmed her saying this. Continued filming her show. Edited it out for her. And went on to air the show. Wow,” said another Instagram user.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, cohost of The View, welcomed her first child with husband Justin Griffin on Tuesday after five rounds of IVF. On Wednesday, the former White House strategic communications director, 36, announced the arrival of her son on Instagram. “Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. arrived late last night. We’re overjoyed and grateful for all the well wishes!” Griffin wrote in the Instagram story. According to The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg, 70, Justin Jr. weighs seven pounds and is 19-and-a-half inches tall. “Both mom and baby are doing well,” Goldberg reported, though she’s “sure they’re both tired.” On Monday, Griffin told her daytime cohosts that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was so good that she thought she might go into labor then and there. She was only off by two days. Griffin missed Tuesday’s show as she was already at the hospital and will begin her maternity leave next week. Guest hosts will fill in for the new mother in her absence. According to the show’s Behind The Table podcast, those guests will include Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, and Whitney Cummings, among others.
The cause of death for Scary Movie actress and former bodybuilder Jayne Trcka has been determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. According to TMZ, the 62-year-old died in what officials ruled an accident caused by hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, exacerbated by a left femoral fracture. Chronic alcohol use was listed as a contributing factor. Initial reports from the medical examiner noted trauma to her body. Trcka was found unresponsive in her kitchen after a friend became concerned when she failed to respond to calls for several days. A Minnesota native, Trcka began her competitive bodybuilding career in 1988 after previously working as a postal carrier. She later became a personal trainer and competed in 26 bodybuilding competitions through the early 2000s, winning titles including the California State Bodybuilding Championship and the North County Classic. She transitioned into acting and made her film debut as Miss Mann in the 2000 comedy slasher Scary Movie, which grossed more than $278 million worldwide. Trcka later appeared in several projects, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” music video, and films such as Black Magic and Cattle Call.
President Donald Trump has taken an unusually hands-on role in his MAGA makeover of the Kennedy Center, even going so far as to routinely call the head of building maintenance for personal updates. According to The Wall Street Journal, the 79-year-old president has the maintenance boss’ cellphone number and “calls regularly for updates on fixes at the venerated cultural institution.” Trump has become fixated on completely reshaping the center and plans to shutter it for two years beginning in July to allow for what his administration calls a “complete rebuilding” and modernization. The effort appears to have rattled the public. The Athletic reported in December that the Trump administration takeover has “horrified many in the arts community.” Some artists withdrew from shows in protest, and some regular attendees steered clear. Meanwhile, ticket sales plunged 70 percent earlier this year compared with the same period over the past three years, according to the Journal.
A third ransom note has been sent to TMZ, alleging to have new information about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers. The ransom note asks for a 1 bitcoin payment, which is $67,000, in exchange for the “name of the individual involved.” “Time is more than relevant,” the note states. Today show’s Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was last seen on Jan. 31. According to TMZ’s Harvey Levin, the letter included an address to an active Bitcoin wallet. This bitcoin address is a different one from the one sent in a previous ransom note to TMZ. Levin stated on Fox’s America’s Newsroom that he’s unsure whether this threat is real, but added that the note, along with the last one, was sent to the FBI for further review. The search for Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, has so far included one person detained for questioning. But that man was released within hours and told multiple outlets he had no involvement with Guthrie’s case. Authorities released videos of an armed and masked suspect filmed by the home’s Nest doorbell camera to the public in an attempt to assist with the search.
Disney has been scolded by an advertising watchdog over fears its promotional material for Predator: Badlands could have been “disturbing” for young children. The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint filed against a trailer of the movie, which was shown outdoors, after agreeing that images of Elle Fanning’s robotic character being held aloft by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi’s character Dek could be misconstrued as a severed human body. The clip of Fanning’s damaged body, missing its lower half, appears on screen for less than two seconds, with Disney defending its inclusion by noting that Fanning’s character in the film was not a human but a “synth” robot. In its ruling, the ASA said it was not clear that the figure was not a human, and that the “realistic depiction of the smaller figure’s severed torso and exposed spine was gory and likely to be disturbing to younger children.” The ASA ruled the ad was likely to “frighten and cause distress to some children,” and must not appear in its current form. A Disney spokesperson told Deadline they “acknowledge” the ASA’s ruling. They added, “We take our responsibilities to audiences very seriously and strive to work closely with partners to meet the required standards.”