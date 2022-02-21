Medina Spirit Stripped of Kentucky Derby Win, Trainer Fined
DQ’ED
Medina Spirit, the horse that won the 2021 Kentucky Derby and died during a workout session months later, has been disqualified from last year’s victory over a positive drug test. On Monday, state racing officials announced the colt’s win was invalid because betamethasone, a Class C drug banned on race days, was detected in the animal’s bloodstream soon after the event. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission also announced that trainer Bob Baffert must forfeit the prize money and pay a $7,500 fine. Baffert is suspended from racing activities for 90 days, from March 8 to June 5. The disqualification marks the second time in Derby history that a winner lost a title over a positive drug test. Baffert is expected to appeal the commission’s ruling, which named Mandaloun, a thoroughbred that finished second place, the 2021 champion.