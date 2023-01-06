Ex-Russian Prez: Kyiv Rejected ‘Hand of Christian Mercy’ by Refusing Truce
UNREAL
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev blasted Kyiv for rejecting the “hand of Christian mercy” on Friday after Ukraine refused to go along with Vladimir Putin’s proposed Christmas truce. Putin announced that all Russian forces should observe a ceasefire for 36 hours beginning on Jan. 6, with the Russian Orthodox Church observing Christmas Day on Jan. 7. But the Ukrainian president’s office dismissed the proposed ceasefire as a “cynical trap”—which Putin stooge Medvedev seemed to find galling. “The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians on the Great Holiday,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Friday. “Their leaders rejected it. I think most of our military personnel taking part in the [special military operation] calmly exhaled when they heard the refusal of the main Ukrainian clowns to cease fire on Christmas. Less problems and slyness.” He also said it was a pity for people who have lost the opportunity to go to church, “But pigs have no faith and an innate sense of gratitude.”