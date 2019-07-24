CHEAT SHEET
Court Throws Out Meek Mill Conviction, Grants Rapper a New Trial
A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled on Wednesday to throw out rapper Meek Mill’s conviction, effectively putting an end to his decade-long probation. The 2007 charges stemmed from a drug and gun case, and they came under renewed scrutiny last year after a key witness in his trial was discovered to be on a list of cops who allegedly have a history of lying, racial bias, or brutality. The three-judge opinion Wednesday was unanimous and grants the rapper a new trial, The Associated Press reports. The Pennsylvania Superior Court court overturned an additional ruling that found Mill violated parole, which resulted in him being sent to prison for five months in 2017. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office says they will not seek testimony from Officer Reginald V. Graham, who originally arrested and testified against Mill. The rapper, who just launched a new record label with Jay-Z, took to Twitter to celebrate the good news, describing the day as being “lit.”